Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

VIDEO: Northwest Fire responds to vehicle fire

VIDEO: Northwest Fire responds to vehicle fire
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Northwest Fire responded to a vehicle fire and had to work fast to keep it from spreading to a home.

Northwest Fire says Engine 336 C Shift responded to the fire in Marana.

The video shows the vehicle engulfed in flames and crews dousing it with water.

Northwest Fire says no one was hurt and the cause remains under investigation.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours on Thursday, May 25.
Circle K to offer discounted gas Thursday
Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
A crash at Cushing Street and the I-10 Frontage Road damaged the Sun Link streetcar stop there...
UPDATE: Driver facing charges after crash that damaged streetcar stop on Cushing Street
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Eric Ridenour
Cochise County man to face federal charges in connection with Douglas church fires

Latest News

FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
VIDEO: Northwest Fire responds to vehicle fire
VIDEO: Northwest Fire responds to vehicle fire
FILE - A family makes photographs beneath the cherry blossoms at the Fairmount Park...
America aged quickly in the last decade as baby boomers lived longer and births dropped
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill on...
Lawmakers want children to fill labor shortages, even in bars and on school nights