VIDEO: Northwest Fire responds to vehicle fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Northwest Fire responded to a vehicle fire and had to work fast to keep it from spreading to a home.

Northwest Fire says Engine 336 C Shift responded to the fire in Marana.

The video shows the vehicle engulfed in flames and crews dousing it with water.

Northwest Fire says no one was hurt and the cause remains under investigation.

