Arizona Cardinals release star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In an abrupt statement released Friday morning, the Arizona Cardinals announced that they have released star wide-receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins still had two years and $34.36 million left on his current contract with the team. Arizona’s Family Sports is working on gathering more details. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.