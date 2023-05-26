Arizona Cardinals release star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In an abrupt statement released Friday morning, the Arizona Cardinals announced that they have released star wide-receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins still had two years and $34.36 million left on his current contract with the team. Arizona’s Family Sports is working on gathering more details. Check back for updates.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

