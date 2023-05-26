Advertise
Arizona Cardinals release star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gives Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gives Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller, right, a stiff arm as Hopkins run with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 30-23. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)(Ralph Freso | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In an abrupt statement released Friday morning, the Arizona Cardinals announced that they have released star wide-receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins still had two years and $34.36 million left on his current contract with the team. Arizona’s Family Sports is working on gathering more details. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

