Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona prison guard arrested for ‘unlawful sexual misconduct’ with female inmate

Carlos Carranza is accused of having 'unlawful sexual misconduct' while he was a corrections...
Carlos Carranza is accused of having 'unlawful sexual misconduct' while he was a corrections officer at Perryville Prison, a women's prison.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Perryville women’s prison guard was arrested on Thursday for sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Court documents say that 21-year-old Carlos Alberto Carranza had “unlawful sexual misconduct” with a prison inmate on at least three separate occasions. Carranza told investigators that he snuck the inmate inside the prison’s Santa Cruz unit control room. Security footage from April 15, according to documents, shows Carranza sneaking the inmate into the control room and remaining inside for about 8 minutes. The prison is located near McDowell and Citrus roads.

In Arizona, it is illegal for peace officers and prison guards to knowingly or intentionally engage in any act of a sexual nature with someone who is in their custody.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Student arrested after firearm found at Tucson school
Student arrested after firearm found at Tucson school
Dylan R. McGuffin
Suspect in Tucson armed carjacking arrested in Oro Valley
Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours on Thursday, May 25.
Circle K to offer discounted gas Thursday
Eric Ridenour
UPDATE: Cochise County man to face federal charges in connection with Douglas church fires

Latest News

Keith Armstrong, 65, was arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of minors.
Buckeye police arrest music teacher on child porn charges
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gives Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan...
DeAndre Hopkins released by Arizona Cardinals, team takes big salary cap hit
The shooting happened near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
Shooting at Phoenix graduation party leaves 1 man dead, 2 women hospitalized
Sunday Spotlight : The 2024 Arizona U.S. Senate Race
Sunday Spotlight : The 2024 Arizona U.S. Senate Race