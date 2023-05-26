FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny, hot, and dry for the holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our quiet and consistent weather pattern will take us through the Memorial Day weekend. Mostly sunny skies expected each day with gusty afternoons and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Lows drop into the upper 50s and low 60s each night. No rain in sight as we head into June!

A Fire Weather Watch is in place for most of Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties along with the mountains of Santa Cruz and eastern Pima Counties from 11 AM to 8 PM Saturday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.