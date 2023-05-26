Shooting at Phoenix graduation party leaves 1 man dead, 2 people hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and two people are hospitalized after a shooting broke out at a Phoenix home Thursday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers were called out to a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Police arrived and found two men and a woman shot. They were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The brother of one of the men told Arizona’s Family Friday morning that his 27-year-old brother has died from his injuries. A witness told Arizona’s Family that around 30 to 40 people were in front of the house for a graduation party when a gray vehicle rolled up and started shooting several rounds.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting. Police haven’t released any information about possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.