Shooting at Phoenix graduation party leaves 1 man dead, 2 people hospitalized

A witness tells Arizona's Family that 30 to 40 people were at a graduation party outside a Phoenix home when a gray vehicle drove up and start shooting.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:12 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and two people are hospitalized after a shooting broke out at a Phoenix home Thursday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers were called out to a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Police arrived and found two men and a woman shot. They were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The brother of one of the men told Arizona’s Family Friday morning that his 27-year-old brother has died from his injuries. A witness told Arizona’s Family that around 30 to 40 people were in front of the house for a graduation party when a gray vehicle rolled up and started shooting several rounds.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting. Police haven’t released any information about possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

