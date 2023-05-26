Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WATCH: Video shows school bus and tanker truck crash

A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and...
A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and tanker crashed into each other.(Austin Maroney)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A video given to WIS by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and tanker truck crashed into each other.

The crash happened in Gilbert on Thursday, a rural town located in the Midlands of South Carolina.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said 10 children were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Lexington Medical Center reported at least 17 children and one adult arrived at the hospital with injuries related to the crash. The medical center said they’re all in stable condition.

WIS is working to find out more information from Lexington County School District One.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Student arrested after firearm found at Tucson school
Student arrested after firearm found at Tucson school
Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours on Thursday, May 25.
Circle K to offer discounted gas Thursday
Dylan R. McGuffin
Suspect in Tucson armed carjacking arrested in Oro Valley
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

Latest News

A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
A homeless man nearly died after he was dumped into a garbage truck compactor while sleeping in...
Man nearly crushed to death in trash truck
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
A homeless man nearly died after he was dumped into a garbage truck compactor while sleeping in...
Man nearly crushed to death in trash truck
2023 Memorial Day weekend is expected to have travel numbers that are back to pre-pandemic...
Memorial Day weekend travel expected to reach pre-pandemic levels