Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WEB EXTRA: Largest study yet examines who gets Long Covid

WEB EXTRA: Largest study yet examines who gets Long Covid
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - To watch Brooke Wagner’s complete interview with Dr. Sairam Parthasarathy, one of the principal investigators for the Arizona cohort and professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, click the video player.

To read Brooke’s story about the Long Covid study, click here: https://www.kold.com/2023/05/26/largest-study-yet-examines-who-gets-long-covid/

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours on Thursday, May 25.
Circle K to offer discounted gas Thursday
Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
A crash at Cushing Street and the I-10 Frontage Road damaged the Sun Link streetcar stop there...
UPDATE: Driver facing charges after crash that damaged streetcar stop on Cushing Street
Eric Ridenour
UPDATE: Cochise County man to face federal charges in connection with Douglas church fires

Latest News

FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Patient, Jennifer Henderson, who has long haul COVID will be receiving stellate ganglion...
Largest study yet examines who gets Long Covid
That planetarium is used to teach kids all across Pima County about astronomy.
Tucson woman asking for return of stolen planetarium used to teach Pima County kids
WEB EXTRA: Largest study yet examines who gets Long Covid