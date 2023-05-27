FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Kicking off the holiday weekend with gusty winds, prompting a Red Flag Warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry conditions will continue into early next week with seasonable late May temperatures. Winds will be breezy at times during the afternoon, especially Saturday.

Very dry conditions prevail into the next week with relative humidity values in the single digits for the lower elevations. Temperatures continue to remain near normal. Afternoon winds are primarily west to southwest with speeds ranging from 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. For today wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, primarily to the east of Tucson. In addition, a Red Flag Warning is in effect today for areas below 6000 ft.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 59. West wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

