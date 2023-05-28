DPS investigating crash near Avra Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on EB I-10/MP242 near Avra Valley that happened on Saturday, May 27.

According to DPS, how many are injured or the severity is unknown.

The EB number two and three lanes are blocked for investigation.

