Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

DPS investigating crash near Avra Valley

The EB number two and three lanes are blocked for investigation.
The EB number two and three lanes are blocked for investigation.(Credit: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on EB I-10/MP242 near Avra Valley that happened on Saturday, May 27.

According to DPS, how many are injured or the severity is unknown.

The EB number two and three lanes are blocked for investigation.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Tucson woman raising awareness after a scammer on Facebook tried to rent her a phony property...
Tucson woman raising awareness after a scammer on Facebook tried to rent her a phony property for cheap
Student arrested after firearm found at Tucson school
Student arrested after firearm found at Tucson school
Game and Fish forced to kill three mountain lions in Prescott
Dylan R. McGuffin
Suspect in Tucson armed carjacking arrested in Oro Valley

Latest News

State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
The federal government released their complaint statement for suspect Eric Ridenour in...
Local attorney provides insight into the charge against the Douglas church fires suspect
Project ADELANTE will aim for retention and career prep programs for first-generation and...
New University of Arizona grant will fund new project for first-generation Hispanic students
For now, the number of asylum seekers passing through Tucson has reverted to what has become...
The US/Mexican border is quiet now but the fear is, it could change quickly