FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry conditions continue through the holiday weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry conditions will continue this week with seasonable late May temperatures. Winds will be breezy at times during the afternoon.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 61. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 59.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.