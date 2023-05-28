Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry conditions continue through the holiday weekend

By Allie Potter
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry conditions will continue this week with seasonable late May temperatures. Winds will be breezy at times during the afternoon.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 61. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

