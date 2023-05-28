FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures remain

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - This memorial day weekend is going to remain a warm one, but temperatures will top out slightly below the seasonal averages. Despite topping out at 95 degrees Sunday and Monday, that is 2 degrees below the average high of 97 for this time of year. An area of low pressure to our north will continue to retrograde West over the next few days.

This will not bring us any clouds or rain, but it does prevent an area of high pressure from setting up. We will continue to see warm and dry conditions, but 100s will stay out of the forecast for at least the next week. We should end the month of May having achieved no 100-degree days!

This means our current count of 100-degree days remains at one, which happened in late April. Expect breezy conditions to return on Sunday and a slight cooling trend over the next several days, with the coolest day of the week on Thursday with temperatures struggling to get out of the 80s.

Enjoy the “cooler” weather while it is here!

TONIGHT: Clear. Low down to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High of 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny. High of 94. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High of 93.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High of 90.

