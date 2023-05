TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, State Route 82 is closed in both directions at milepost 43 east of Sonoita on Sunday, May 28.

The closure is due to a crash.

ADOT says there is no estimated reopening time.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.