14-year-old boy booked into jail after 12-year-old shot in chest in Tolleson

Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.
Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.(PxHere)
By David Baker
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 14-year-old boy is facing charges for his alleged role in his 12-year-old friend getting shot in the chest in Tolleson on Sunday evening. The 14-year-old was handling a handgun near 93rd Avenue and Van Buren Street when he accidentally shot his friend, according to Tolleson Police Department Lt. Lee Garrett. The bullet went through his chest and went out his back without hitting any major organs, Garrett said. He is in stable condition and recovering.

The two boys originally said there was a drive-by shooting and the 12-year-old was hit. However, once police visited one of the boys’ homes, they discovered it was an accidental shooting.

Garrett said the 14-year-old claimed he bought the gun from somebody on the street. His parents say they didn’t know he had a gun and weren’t home during the shooting. Garrett said the 14-year-old was taken into custody and booked into jail for aggravated assault, false reporting and other lesser charges. No names have been released.

