Arizona baseball headed to Fayetteville Regional

Arizona head coach Chip Hale(Arizona Athletics)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats baseball team will continue post-season play as the No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville, Arkasas, Regional.

The Wildcats (33-24) learned Monday, May 29, that they will begin play against No. 2 Texas Christian University (37-22). This is Arizona’s 42nd appearance in the NCAA baseball tournament.

Host Arkansas (41-16) will start against No. 4 Santa Clara (35-18).

Regional play in the 64-team tournament begins Friday, June 2. The TCU-Arizona game will air on ESPNU at 6 p.m.

Other Pac-12 teams in the tournament are Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington. The Southeastern Conference is sending 10 teams to the tournament.

The Men’s College World Series begins June 16 in Omaha, Nebraska.

