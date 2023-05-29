FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few degrees cooler than average

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With clear skies, we will continue to see temperatures jump up quickly during the daytime hours, and we’ll be running a few degrees cooler than average. This is mainly due to the afternoon wind which will be kicking up out of the Southwest each afternoon this week.

Expect 10-25 MPH winds during the afternoon hours, but these winds will also keep temperatures down a touch. Mid to lower 90s will be with us through the early part of the week, with mostly clear skies lasting through mid-week.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low down to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny. High of 94. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High of 93.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High of 90.

