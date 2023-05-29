FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny and seasonably hot Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our quiet weather pattern from the weekend continues this Memorial Day with plentiful sunshine and temperatures near climate normals. Conditions will be a bit breezy each afternoon with gusts peaking on Wednesday. Mid-week will bring a nice cooldown with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Enjoy that while it lasts! Mid to upper 90s move back in this weekend.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

