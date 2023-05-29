Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny and seasonably hot Memorial Day

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our quiet weather pattern from the weekend continues this Memorial Day with plentiful sunshine and temperatures near climate normals. Conditions will be a bit breezy each afternoon with gusts peaking on Wednesday. Mid-week will bring a nice cooldown with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Enjoy that while it lasts! Mid to upper 90s move back in this weekend.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Route 82 near Sonoita reopens after crash
UPDATE: State Route 82 near Sonoita reopens after crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The EB number two and three lanes are blocked for investigation.
DPS investigating crash near Avra Valley
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
Police: 3 killed in shootout involving outlaw biker gangs at New Mexico motorcycle rally
Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few degrees cooler than average
Allie Potter May 28 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry conditions continue through the holiday weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures remain