Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby...
FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. A horseracing agency is calling for an emergency summit amid a rash of deaths at Churchill Downs. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s oversight authority will hold an emergency summit Tuesday with Churchill Downs, Kentucky’s racing commission and Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority veterinary teams to review information and analysis in the wake of 12 horse fatalities in the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority announced Monday that it will also send track superintendent Dennis Moore for a second independent analysis of the training and surfaces. The agency’s equine safety and welfare director Jennifer Durenberger will provide additional veterinary expertise and oversight of horses at Churchill Downs.

The review will begin Wednesday, the agency’s release on Monday stated. CEO Lisa Lazarus and track safety director Ann McGovern will visit the track to receive analysis results and suggest follow-up.

Seven horses died from training or racing injuries at Churchill Downs leading up to the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, including two on the undercard. Gelding Lost in Limbo and mare Kimberley Dream, both 7-year-olds, were euthanized after sustaining similar leg injuries over the weekend at the track.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Route 82 near Sonoita reopens after crash
UPDATE: State Route 82 near Sonoita reopens after crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The EB number two and three lanes are blocked for investigation.
DPS investigating crash near Avra Valley
Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
Police: 3 killed in shootout involving outlaw biker gangs at New Mexico motorcycle rally

Latest News

WATCH NOW: 13 News’ 11:45 a.m. streaming newscast for May 29
Derek Steven Miguel
Man jailed after stabbing at Laos Transit Center
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Make sure you're keeping your skin protected.
Make sure to wear sunscreen correctly