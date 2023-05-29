Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man jailed after stabbing at Laos Transit Center

Derek Steven Miguel
Derek Steven Miguel(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing that left one person hurt on Friday, May 26.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Derek Steven Miguel, 31, was arrested on an aggravated assault charge. He is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $46,000 bond.

The alleged victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

Arizona Department of Corrections records indicate that Miguel was convicted on a drug charge in 2017 and sentenced to six months in prison. In 2018, according to ADOC, he was convicted of aggravated assault and vehicle theft, for which he was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Route 82 near Sonoita reopens after crash
UPDATE: State Route 82 near Sonoita reopens after crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The EB number two and three lanes are blocked for investigation.
DPS investigating crash near Avra Valley
Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
Police: 3 killed in shootout involving outlaw biker gangs at New Mexico motorcycle rally

Latest News

WATCH NOW: 13 News’ 11:45 a.m. streaming newscast for May 29
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden marks Memorial Day lauding generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’
Project ADELANTE will aim for retention and career prep programs for first-generation and...
New University of Arizona grant will fund new project for first-generation Hispanic students