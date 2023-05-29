Man jailed after stabbing at Laos Transit Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing that left one person hurt on Friday, May 26.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Derek Steven Miguel, 31, was arrested on an aggravated assault charge. He is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $46,000 bond.

The alleged victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

Arizona Department of Corrections records indicate that Miguel was convicted on a drug charge in 2017 and sentenced to six months in prison. In 2018, according to ADOC, he was convicted of aggravated assault and vehicle theft, for which he was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

