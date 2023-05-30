Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

1 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina shooting

Charleston County, South Carolina, deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured five others.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:52 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. The five injured people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

About two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party, Knapp said.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Steven Miguel
Man jailed after stabbing at Laos Transit Center
Arizona head coach Chip Hale
Arizona baseball headed to Fayetteville Regional
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Sierra Lynn, pictured with her boyfriend, survived a venomous snake bite. She will need...
GRAPHIC: Woman nearly dies from snake bite days before 21st birthday

Latest News

A fire is seen in Kyiv after a Russian drone attack in the early hours of Tuesday.
As attacks on Kyiv continue, Russia says drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack
Pride month merchandise is displayed at a Target store Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville,...
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in...
Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support