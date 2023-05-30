The annual “Migrant Walk” is in it’s 20th year remembering those who died in the desert

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Every year for the past 20 years, on Memorial Day, a group of people from far and wide come together to walk 75 miles from the Mexican border town of Sasabe to Tucson.

It’s a memorial service and remembrance of the estimated 8,000 migrants who have died while crossing the border to find a better life in the United States in the past 30 years.

The migrants started to die in large numbers when the border became a hostile place in the mid-1990′s. The 8,000 number is thought to be a low estimate.

They begin their journey at the Southside Presbyterian Church, the place where the modern-day Sanctuary Movement began nearly a half-century ago.

Here, they select from a series of white crosses bearing the name of one of those found dead, which they will carry with them for the week long walk. They will remember the name, honor the memory and pray for the families left behind.

73-year-old Margo Cowan has been on each of those walks, braving the heat and humidity. She will complete it a 20th time hoping this will be the last but knowing it will likely not be.

“You know our immigration laws have not been changed since 1924,” Cowan said. “There have been little band aids that have been put on but our philosophy behind our body of laws haven’t been changed in a hundred years.”

But she is optimistic, adding, “it has to change because it has to adapt to our world today.”

That’s a dream which will likely go unfulfilled because the rules and laws governing the border have become harsher in the past few years such as the passage of Title 42, a declared health emergency which granted border officials the right to reject all asylum claims and refuse entry to the US.

“If anything, I’ve seen it worse, it’s become worse” Cowan said. “The situation its more difficult to legally come to the United States with the militarization of the border, hundreds perhaps thousands of people are dying.”

She quickly added, “it’s just horrific.”

They ask the question, how would you feel if your father, brother or sister began the journey in search of a better life to never be heard from again, not knowing whether they made if safely or died in the brutal, unforgiving desert.

Since the walk last year, 190 people’s remains have been found in the desert. 115 men, 17 women and many whose bodies were so badly decomposed it was difficult to determine their gender.

The people carrying the small white crosses, who come from all over the world, will cover from ten to 15 miles a day, 17 one day as they make their way to Kennedy Park on Sunday for another memorial service.

