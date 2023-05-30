Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler temperatures on the way!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a long stretch of mid to upper 90s in Tucson, cooler temperatures are on the way to round out May and head into June. Highs Tuesday may run a couple of degrees below normal, but temperatures will struggle to warm past 90° Wednesday through Friday! The gustiest winds this week are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s return to Tucson by this weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

