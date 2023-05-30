How to protect your dog from Colorado River Toads during monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Colorado River Toads, also known as the Sonoran Desert Toad, come out every year during monsoon. While we’ve already had a couple spotted already this summer, we can expect to see a lot more. One thing officials remind people every year is these creatures can be deadly to dogs.

Chelsea Richardson, an Animal Handler with the Animal Experts, said while we still have a couple more weeks until the monsoon kicks up, it’s good to be aware now.

“These guys come out generally during monsoon season and what wakes them up from their slumber is a few days of continuous rain,” Richardson said.

She added that these toads are already starting to pop up. They primarily spend their life underground. “When they do come out it’s a race to eat as much as possible, find a mate, and then go back under before the soil dries back up and the rain stops,” she noted.

It’s when they come out that Richardson advises using extra caution with dogs. That’s because of the toads’ white-milky toxin that comes out at the glands on their necks and legs.

She noted if these toxins get into a dogs mouth, you’ll need to act fast, and the symptoms will be noticeable. “Some of the initial symptoms of toad poisoning is excess saliva, foaming at the mouth, rapid eye movement, twitching muscle spasms, things like that.”

One way to identify these types of toads is by their large warts and lumps on the back of their neck and legs. Richardson said that’s what sets them apart from other frogs and toads in southern Arizona.

If your dog comes into contact with a toad, Richardson says it’s important to act fast. You can do this by washing their mouth out excessively for up to 30 minutes.

Richardson encourages dog owners to set their dogs up for success this summer. One way you can do that is by signing them up for an avoidance training so your four-legged friends no to stay clear of these toads.

