Parents located after boy found walking alone in Glendale neighborhood

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have located the parents of a young boy found walking alone in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the boy was found around 4 a.m. without shoes on. The child is said to be non-verbal and believed to be on the autism spectrum, but no other information is known about him. Around 11:30 a.m., Glendale Police Department confirmed that the boy’s family had been located and had picked him up.

