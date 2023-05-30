Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Parents located after boy found walking alone in Glendale neighborhood

File
File(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have located the parents of a young boy found walking alone in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the boy was found around 4 a.m. without shoes on. The child is said to be non-verbal and believed to be on the autism spectrum, but no other information is known about him. Around 11:30 a.m., Glendale Police Department confirmed that the boy’s family had been located and had picked him up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
The investigation is ongoing and potential charges will be presented to the Pima County...
One dead in Tucson crash
MGN: Animal Cruelty
Pima County deputies make multiple arrests in animal cruelty investigation
After 53 years, Tucson woman identified as murder victim
After 53 years, Tucson woman identified as murder victim
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near South Campbell Avenue and East Irvington Road in...
Pedestrian stuck near Campbell, Irvington

Latest News

As fentanyl use and overdoses continue to rise in the community, more and more people are...
Crisis Response Center helps fight the county’s fentanyl problem
A new memorial now stands on Tucson’s southside to honor Gold Star families. It’s part of a...
Gold Star families attend memorial monument event in Tucson
Heavy police presence on the southeast side.
PCSD: Suspect with history of violence arrested on southeast side
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
For the 13th year, the Pima County Medical Examiner, Dr. Gregory Hess, has released the annual...
Pima County death report is a mixed bag, some good news, some bad news