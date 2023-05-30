Advertise
Pedestrian stuck near Campbell, Irvington

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near South Campbell Avenue and East Irvington Road in...
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near South Campbell Avenue and East Irvington Road in Tucson, Arizona, Tuesday, May 30.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:51 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Tucson Tuesday, May 30.

A Tucson Police Department spokesman confirmed that the pedestrian was an adult and the incident happened just before noon near South Campbell Avenue and East Irvington Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.

Police closed the roadway for the investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

