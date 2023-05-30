Pima County deputies make multiple arrests in animal cruelty investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies say they found evidence of cockfighting during an animal cruelty investigation.

PCSD says deputies responded to the 9800 block of South Cactus Apple Lane for a report of cockfighting Saturday, May 27.

PCSD says after finding evidence of cockfighting, detectives responded and served a search warrant on the property.

Deputies made multiple arrests on charges of cockfighting, possession of a fighting rooster, narcotics possession, driving under the influence, outstanding warrants, and intentional animal cruelty.

PCSD says more than 150 animals including roosters, hens, chicks, dogs and a tortoise were recovered.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 911 or 88CRIME.

