Pima County deputies make multiple arrests in animal cruelty investigation

MGN: Animal Cruelty
MGN: Animal Cruelty(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies say they found evidence of cockfighting during an animal cruelty investigation.

PCSD says deputies responded to the 9800 block of South Cactus Apple Lane for a report of cockfighting Saturday, May 27.

PCSD says after finding evidence of cockfighting, detectives responded and served a search warrant on the property.

Deputies made multiple arrests on charges of cockfighting, possession of a fighting rooster, narcotics possession, driving under the influence, outstanding warrants, and intentional animal cruelty.

PCSD says more than 150 animals including roosters, hens, chicks, dogs and a tortoise were recovered.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 911 or 88CRIME.

