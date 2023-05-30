Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Maryvale; 18-year-old in custody

MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman and her unborn child are dead following a hit-and-run crash last weekend in Maryvale. Police say the 18-year-old man who was arrested hours later was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Police say Saul Figueroa was driving a Toyota Rav4 north on 71st Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday when he collided with a Chrysler 300 headed east on Thomas Road. The passenger in the Chrysler, 23-year-old Rubi Lopez, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. According to court documents, she was four months pregnant. The driver of the Chrysler was not seriously hurt.

Figueroa was then reportedly picked up from the crash scene by a friend in a Nissan Altima. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the car to police, who were able to track down the friend and learn Figueroa’s whereabouts.

While he denied being involved in the crash, officers noticed Figueroa had various injuries such as an airbag burn, a bloodied nose and a scrape on his ankle. Court papers also say he had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, smelled of alcohol, and admitted to drinking at the time of his arrest. Figueroa’s car was found to be registered to his mother, police papers say.

Figueroa faces various charges including two counts of reckless manslaughter and one count of failure to stay at the scene of an accident that caused death or an injury. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

