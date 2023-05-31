Advertise
Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson inmate dies at hospital after found hanging in cell

An inmate from the Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson died on Monday, May 29, at...
An inmate from the Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson died on Monday, May 29, at Banner-University Medical Center Main Campus.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An inmate from the Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson has died after being found hanging in his cell.

Staff at ASPC-Tucson discovered the inmate, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Gamez, on May 20 and began performing life-saving measures.

The Tucson Fire Department arrived on the scene and continued life-saving measures, then transported Inmate Gamez to Banner-University Medical Center South for evaluation and treatment.

Gamez remained at the Medical Center and on May 29, 2023, staff from Banner-University Medical Center Main Campus pronounced Inmate Gamez deceased.

All inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office.

Gamez was originally admitted to ADCRR custody in 2022 after he was sentenced out of Pima County for Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation and Shoplifting.

His assigned housing location was Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson.

