Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz to retire June 30

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Troy A. Miller released the following statement on the retirement of U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz:

“Chief Ortiz is a true leader. I have benefitted greatly from his partnership, expertise, wise counsel, and friendship over the years. Every single day, he champions the men and women of the Border Patrol and has worked tirelessly to ensure that they have the tools, resources, and support they need to do their jobs. He has numerous accolades and awards from his tenure in the Border Patrol, but the highest compliment we can bestow on him is that he is a great agent. I want to congratulate Chief Ortiz on his retirement after more than three decades of service to our country. I look forward to seeing him out on the water, fishing from his boat, as he enters this next and well-deserved chapter.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement on the retirement of U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz:

“Chief Ortiz has been a great leader of the men and women of the United States Border Patrol for the past two years, and at every level of the organization throughout his three decades of service. He embodies the core values of vigilance, service to country, and integrity, as well as the Border Patrol’s motto: honor first. His steady leadership and operational expertise have greatly benefited the agency, the Department, and the nation — and will continue to influence the Border Patrol well into the future.

“I knew when I became Secretary that Chief of the Border Patrol would be one of the most critical positions to fill. At the time, Chief Ortiz was planning to retire; convincing him to remain in service and selecting him to lead the Border Patrol was among the most important decisions I have made. Chief Ortiz agreed to postpone his retirement several times since and the Border Patrol, the Department, and our country have been all the better for it.

“Chief Ortiz tackled some of the biggest challenges the Border Patrol has had to face. He managed the critical transition out of the Covid pandemic and into the enforcement of our traditional immigration authorities under Title 8 of the United States Code. He championed our effort to increase the number of case processors in order to get our Agents and Officers back into the field. His commitment to the wellbeing of the workforce and to championing their priorities are among the clearest examples of his unsurpassed devotion to duty; he is the model of a law enforcement leader.

“The Border Patrol is stronger, and our nation is more secure, thanks to his leadership. I will miss his candor, our thought partnership, and our friendship. I offer my heartfelt congratulations to him for more than 32 years of dedicated service to the United States Border Patrol. We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice, and that of his family who have served right alongside him.”

