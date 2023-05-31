Advertise
Boy, 13, hit by tractor-trailer after getting off school bus

Authorities say the incident happened while the student was crossing in front of the bus on Route 100. A tractor-trailer reportedly came around the corner and didn’t stop in time.(Source: WGME via CNN)
By WGME Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:38 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAY, Maine (WGME) - A 13-year-old Maine boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a tractor-trailer after getting off his school bus, according to authorities.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday while the student was crossing in front of the bus on Route 100. A tractor-trailer reportedly came around the corner and didn’t stop in time.

One woman, who knows the teen who was hit, says she heard the sound of breaks and then honking from what she believes was the school bus. She says she thought the boy was dead when she saw him on the ground.

When deputies arrived on scene, the 13-year-old was semi-conscious. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Patty Watson, who lives just a few doors down from where the crash happened. “Cars on Route 100 do not stop for buses.”

Sheriff Kevin Joyce says the school bus lights and stop sign arm were activated at the time of the crash.

“Obviously, the driver of the bus is very shaken up,” he said.

Law enforcement will be figuring out how fast the truck was going, while Maine State Police are looking into if the equipment was working and if the inspection of the truck was up to par.

“They’ll be evaluating the vehicle, and we’ll be evaluating what’s left of the evidence, the skid marks, etc.,” Joyce said.

Joyce says there were 17 other kids on board the bus at the time. Those students were taken back to the middle and high school campuses, where counselors and parents were waiting.

There is a sign on one side of Route 100 alerting drivers to the upcoming bus stop. However, there is no warning in the direction that the tractor-trailer was coming from.

The truck is owned by Bard Trucking in Farmington, which declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 WGME via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

