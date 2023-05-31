Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Glendale homeowner describes when armed man grabbed her, stole thousands of dollars

Terrifying video shows an armed robbery suspect pointing a gun at a Glendale woman and dragging her upstairs.
By Holly Bock
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are hearing from a woman who was dragged by her hair and held at gunpoint by a man who broke into her house and took off with cash. It was caught on camera, and Glendale Police are asking for help finding the suspect.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, says her two kids were at school, and she was at home cleaning with her backdoor open when she heard footsteps. Within three minutes, a man came into her home, held her at gunpoint and left with the cash. “You can see in someone’s eyes when they just don’t care because he didn’t. He had no type of soul. The way he handled things and spoke to me,” she said. “When someone does that, it’s like they invade your privacy. We don’t live a normal life anymore.”

In the video you can see the woman being dragged by her hair as a man walks her up her stairs with a gun drawn. “He showed me the gun and said, ‘This is not a joke; this is not a [expletive] joke,’” she said.

It happened on May 1 in her home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road in Glendale. “He was like, ‘I didn’t come for nothing. I know you have money here’ and said ‘If I have to shoot you, I’ll [expletive] shoot you,’” she said.

Glendale Police are looking for any information about the suspect or the incident.

She says she doesn’t know or recognize the man but wonders how he knew she had that money. “My husband passed away about a year or so ago, and they gave me insurance money from the union for his passing,” she explained.

The suspect reportedly took thousands of dollars. It was money she was starting to deposit into her bank account so she could invest in stocks for her kids. “He took all of me and my kids’ savings,” she said. At one point upstairs, he shot off a round in the closet while rummaging through her things. “It’s crazy to me. I’m a single mom trying to just make it out here,” she said.

She has two kids 12 and 10 years old. She says they are scarred and afraid. “As a mom, you don’t want to hear your son express himself that way. He was screaming over and over, ‘Nothing can happen to you. You’re the only thing I have left. If something happens, what will happen to us?’” she said. “I just really pray to God every day we can get this person.”

Police say the suspect is a young Hispanic man wearing a black Diamondbacks hat, black t-shirt, pants, mask, and white tennis shoes. They are asking anyone with information to come forward. There is a reward. You can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
The investigation is ongoing and potential charges will be presented to the Pima County...
One dead in Tucson crash
MGN: Animal Cruelty
Pima County deputies make multiple arrests in animal cruelty investigation
After 53 years, Tucson woman identified as murder victim
After 53 years, Tucson woman identified as murder victim
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near South Campbell Avenue and East Irvington Road in...
Pedestrian stuck near Campbell, Irvington

Latest News

Pets will soon be able to be seen by a vet virtually throughout Arizona after new pet...
A win for pets: Gov. Hobbs signs veterinarian telemedicine bill into law
FILE - U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz listens during a news conference, Jan. 5, 2023, in...
US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions
Police responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m.
Two found dead inside home in Chandler
A group of teens attacked three Marines at San Clemente pier.
9 teenagers arrested, accused of attacking Marines on Memorial Day weekend, caught on video
Arizona expands access to virtual veterinary care
Arizona expands access to virtual veterinary care