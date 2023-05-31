Green Valley Fire Department responding to Cedar Creek Fire near Arivaca

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Green Valley Fire Department personnel are responding to the area of W Hardscrabble Rd & S Cedar Creek Rd for a reported brush fire called Cedar Creek Fire on Wednesday, May 31.

GVFD personnel report the fire is moving fast and want residents in the area to be alert and prepared for an evacuation.

According to AZ State Forestry, 30-40 acres have burned. Resources and fire crews are on the scene.

Our 13 News team on the scene says an air tanker is being used.

GVFD advises residents to take all necessary precautions and remember, if evacuation is implemented, DO NOT forget critical items such as medications, proper clothing, phone charging equipment, etc.

