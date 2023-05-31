Heavy police presence on the southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a property on the 7600 block of E. Benson Hwy for a trespassing call on Tuesday evening.

PCSD says the suspect, that is alleged to have trespassed, is known to law enforcement and has a propensity for violence.

The SWAT team is on the scene, out of an abundance of caution, to attempt to help clear the property in case the suspect is there. So far, they have had no contact with the suspect.

13 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

