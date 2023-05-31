Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

One dead in Tucson crash

The investigation is ongoing and potential charges will be presented to the Pima County...
The investigation is ongoing and potential charges will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office once the investigation has concluded.(KBTX)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Midtown on Saturday, May 27.

The Tucson Police Department responded to a report of a serious-injury vehicle collision before 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of East Grant Road and North Rosemont Boulevard. Tucson Fire Department personnel also responded and evaluated the involved parties. The passenger of a red Hyundai Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult female driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police identified the deceased passenger as a 76-year-old male. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

During the investigation, authorities determined that the Hyundai Elantra was attempting to turn left, onto northbound Rosemont Blvd., from eastbound Grant Road.

As the Elantra was turning, a westbound Chevrolet Traverse crashed into it. Police say the driver of the Traverse, identified as a 27-year-old female, was not injured.

Investigators learned that the occupants of the Elantra were not wearing their seatbelts and the driver had a suspended driver’s license.

Authorities said failure to yield while making a left turn by the Elantra is the known contributing factor. Detectives are awaiting further test results to confirm if impairment could also have been a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and potential charges will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office once the investigation has concluded.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Derek Steven Miguel
Man jailed after stabbing at Laos Transit Center
Arizona head coach Chip Hale
Arizona baseball headed to Fayetteville Regional
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
MGN: Animal Cruelty
Pima County deputies make multiple arrests in animal cruelty investigation

Latest News

Border Patrol agents say says most criminal incidents involving peer to peer car rentals are...
Thinking of car sharing to earn extra cash? Experts warn car rental smuggling is on the rise
MGN: Animal Cruelty
Pima County deputies make multiple arrests in animal cruelty investigation
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
Elizabeth Holmes in prison custody to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search