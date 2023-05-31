One dead in Tucson crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Midtown on Saturday, May 27.

The Tucson Police Department responded to a report of a serious-injury vehicle collision before 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of East Grant Road and North Rosemont Boulevard. Tucson Fire Department personnel also responded and evaluated the involved parties. The passenger of a red Hyundai Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult female driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police identified the deceased passenger as a 76-year-old male. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

During the investigation, authorities determined that the Hyundai Elantra was attempting to turn left, onto northbound Rosemont Blvd., from eastbound Grant Road.

As the Elantra was turning, a westbound Chevrolet Traverse crashed into it. Police say the driver of the Traverse, identified as a 27-year-old female, was not injured.

Investigators learned that the occupants of the Elantra were not wearing their seatbelts and the driver had a suspended driver’s license.

Authorities said failure to yield while making a left turn by the Elantra is the known contributing factor. Detectives are awaiting further test results to confirm if impairment could also have been a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and potential charges will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office once the investigation has concluded.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.