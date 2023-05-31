Advertise
Two found dead inside home in Chandler

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m.
Police responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were found dead after a shooting in Chandler early Wednesday morning.

Chandler police responded to a shooting at a home near Ray and McClintock roads around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two people inside dead with gunshot wounds, one who appeared to have turned the gun on himself. Detectives also confirmed that there is no active threat to the public and call it an isolated incident.

A heavy law enforcement presence is expected to last throughout the morning as investigators work to identify the victims, a possible motive and what led up to the shooting,

