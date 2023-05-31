WEB EXTRA: Is higher education worth it?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - You can can watch more of Brooke Wagner’s interview with Rich Nickel, President and CEO of Education Forward Arizona, about how many high school graduates plan to continue their education in the attached video player.

You can read Brooke Wagner’s complete story here: https://www.kold.com/2023/05/31/class-2023-how-many-arizona-graduates-will-continue-education/

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.