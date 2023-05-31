Advertise
WEB EXTRA: Thinking of car sharing to earn extra cash? Experts warn car rental smuggling is on the rise

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - To hear more from Charles Jackson’s efforts to get his car back after the person he rented it to was stopped for human smuggling, click on the video player.

For more on Rebecca Taylor’s investigation into how people can rent out their vehicles through an online car sharing marketplace called Turo, click here: https://www.kold.com/2023/05/30/thinking-car-sharing-earn-extra-cash-experts-warn-car-rental-smuggling-is-rise/

