Egg prices and labels, what’s really behind them?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - You may have noticed that egg prices are finally dropping. They spiked due to an outbreak of Avian flu last year.

The average cost for a dozen eggs peaked at $4.82 in January, down to $3.27 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But many shoppers are still scrambled by egg labels. For example, farm fresh and cage free.

In some cases, egg labels can be outright misleading. We browsed the egg aisle at multiple grocery stores, finding numerous brands and labels at a range of prices.

13 News cracks the confusion, by breaking down what egg carton labels really mean, and what’s worth the money.

“They’re coming down, much better prices than they were three months ago,” said Tucson shopper John Johns.

With so many label claims, he understands why people get confused. “You know, I don’t know it’s important that chickens are cage free. I don’t know if they have hobbies and stuff,” said Johns with a smile.

The term cage free can be misleading. We talked with Trisha Calvo, deputy editor of health and food at Consumer Reports to help us unscramble fact from fiction.

“You see cage free on egg carton labels and you think the chickens are outside in the sunshine, but that’s not really what it means,” said Calvo. “It means that they aren’t raised in cages, but they can still be raised indoors in very crowded conditions.”

We also asked Calvo about farm fresh and hormone free labels. She says to ignore those.

“By law, no chickens can be given hormones,” said Calvo. “All chickens come from farms. All eggs come from farms. Whether they’re home farms or industrial farms. So farm fresh doesn’t really mean much when you see it on an egg carton. And fresh generally means not frozen, but eggs in the shell are never frozen.”

Without a standard definition, Calvo says pasture raised and free range can also mean different things.

“Free range means the birds aren’t kept in cages, and they do have outdoor access. But it’s not clear how much outdoor access they really have. If you see free range accompanied by the certified humane or the American humane certified label that means the birds have access to a spacious outdoor run.” said Calvo.

”First off, I look at the price. Because an egg is an egg is an egg,” said Johns.

Not eggs-actly.

According to Calvo, organic eggs may be worth the higher cost. But she adds, organic and the word natural are not the same thing.

“The term natural on an egg carton really doesn’t mean very much at all. I mean all eggs are natural,” said Calvo. “So organic is a good label to look for if you’re concerned about pesticides and it is one that’s worth the money.”

Experts expect prices to continue dropping at the grocery store, due in part to lower wholesale prices that retailers are paying for eggs.

