FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Unseasonably cool start to June

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thursday brings us the coolest weather of the week, with highs running about 10° cooler than normal! The last time Tucson recorded a high in the 80s on June 1st was back in 1991. Highs stay in the low 90s Friday, before a warming trend returns for the weekend. We’ll warm into the mid 90s Saturday with Tucson flirting with 100° Sunday and Monday. Our next pattern change arrives Tuesday, cooling temperatures back below normal.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies a high near 100°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

