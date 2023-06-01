Foundation requests $15 donations to mark 15 years since Tucson police Ofc. Erik Hite’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police Ofc. Erik Hite was killed 15 years ago, and a foundation created in his name is asking for $15 donations in remembrance.

The Erik Hite Foundation said it is collecting donations in increments of $15 to meet its end-of-fiscal-year program and service funding needs. Donations will be accepted through June 30 through the Erik Hite Foundation website: erikhitefoundation.org.

Hite died on June 2, 2008, a day after he was ambushed and shot by a suspect that he had been pursuing. The suspect also wounded two Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

The suspect had fired a rifle into two homes and then fled as the first responding deputy arrived at the location. As the deputy pursued him, the suspect opened fire and wounded him.

Members of the Tucson Police Department spotted the suspect’s vehicle a short time later and pursued it even as the suspect continued to fire at them. The suspect then turned onto a residential street, stopped his vehicle and set up an ambush.

As Hite turned onto the street, the suspect opened fire from a distance of approximately 80 yards, striking Hite in the head. The suspect continued to flee and wounded another deputy before finally surrendering.

Hite had served with TPD for four years.

His wife Nohemy Hite created the Erik Hite Foundation in his honor to help first responders and military families. The foundation created a private childcare development center and other programs for families of first responders and military families.

