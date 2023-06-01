Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Gov. Hobbs announces former House Democratic leader as her new chief of staff

Chad Campbell, a former House Democratic Leader, has accepted the role and is slated to start next Monday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emma Lockhart
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs has announced her new chief of staff less than one week after Allie Bones, the previous chief of staff, resigned.

Chad Campbell, a former House Democratic Leader, has accepted the role and is slated to start next Monday. He is no stranger to Hobbs and her policies, having worked with her in the state Legislature representing the same district. “He knows the process, knows how to negotiate budgets, knows how to negotiate complex issues because he has been there, not only as a member of the body but also as leadership as minority leader,” said Douglas Cole, CEO of Highground.

The governor’s office said Campbell left a role at Lumen Strategies, a political consulting firm, to join the team. “It’s a great privilege to take on this critical role in Gov. Hobbs’ administration and an incredible opportunity to serve our state,” Campbell said in a statement. “In the many years Gov. Hobbs and I have worked together, we’ve shared a commitment to bipartisan, solutions-oriented leadership. That’s what has made her such an effective governor, and that’s the approach the administration will continue to bring to all we do.”

Last week, Arizona’s Family reported that Bones left the role abruptly after working with the governor for the past four years in the Legislature, having served as assistant secretary of state for four years. “Allie Bones is widely respected in the political community. But what she didn’t have was though was legislative experience. Chad brings that,” said Cole.

Hobbs is struggling to get the Republican-controlled Senate to confirm a handful of her cabinet appointees. Cole says Campbell could help make headway. “Implementing the governor’s policies and goals through the Legislature really requires a lot of work internally. It is all about relationships and knowing the process and being a good negotiator. Campbell checks all those boxes,” said Cole.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Troy Lanz
PCSD: Suspect with history of violence arrested on southeast side
Tucson High School graduate meets with administrators after traditional feather was taken.
Tucson High School graduate meets with administrators after traditional feather was taken
The investigation is ongoing and potential charges will be presented to the Pima County...
One dead in Tucson crash
Pets will soon be able to be seen by a vet virtually throughout Arizona after new pet...
A win for pets: Gov. Hobbs signs veterinarian telemedicine bill into law
After killing his pregnant wife, the husband shot himself in front of officers.
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Latest News

File photo of Karrin Taylor Robson taken when was running to become Arizona governor in 2022.
Karrin Taylor Robson says she won’t run for Sinema’s Senate seat
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge
A lower-level worker also testified that higher-level signature reviewers were overwhelmed and...
Testimony wraps up in third day of Kari Lake election trial
Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached