Gov. Hobbs announces former House Democratic leader as her new chief of staff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs has announced her new chief of staff less than one week after Allie Bones, the previous chief of staff, resigned.

Chad Campbell, a former House Democratic Leader, has accepted the role and is slated to start next Monday. He is no stranger to Hobbs and her policies, having worked with her in the state Legislature representing the same district. “He knows the process, knows how to negotiate budgets, knows how to negotiate complex issues because he has been there, not only as a member of the body but also as leadership as minority leader,” said Douglas Cole, CEO of Highground.

The governor’s office said Campbell left a role at Lumen Strategies, a political consulting firm, to join the team. “It’s a great privilege to take on this critical role in Gov. Hobbs’ administration and an incredible opportunity to serve our state,” Campbell said in a statement. “In the many years Gov. Hobbs and I have worked together, we’ve shared a commitment to bipartisan, solutions-oriented leadership. That’s what has made her such an effective governor, and that’s the approach the administration will continue to bring to all we do.”

Last week, Arizona’s Family reported that Bones left the role abruptly after working with the governor for the past four years in the Legislature, having served as assistant secretary of state for four years. “Allie Bones is widely respected in the political community. But what she didn’t have was though was legislative experience. Chad brings that,” said Cole.

Hobbs is struggling to get the Republican-controlled Senate to confirm a handful of her cabinet appointees. Cole says Campbell could help make headway. “Implementing the governor’s policies and goals through the Legislature really requires a lot of work internally. It is all about relationships and knowing the process and being a good negotiator. Campbell checks all those boxes,” said Cole.

