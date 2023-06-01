Advertise
Green Valley man bitten by Gila monster struggles to recover

Gila monsters chew their victims, holding on to pass their venom into the wound (Credit:...
Gila monsters chew their victims, holding on to pass their venom into the wound (Credit: Matthijs Kuijpers, 123rf.com)(Matthijs Kuijpers, 123rf.com)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A 74-year-old Green Valley man was bitten on both hands for picking up a Gila monster.

According to the Green Valley Fire Department, the man saw the Gila monster trying to cross the road and picked it up to prevent it from getting run over.

GVFD said he was rushed to the hospital and, at last check, was in critical condition. However, the fire department believes pre-existing medical conditions caused the man to react differently.

Gila monsters are one of only two poisonous lizards in North America. Their bite is extremely painful, but it is rarely deadly.

Most reports say there hasn’t been a human killed by a Gila monster in about 100 years.

Many laws protect Gila monsters, so if you see one, leave it alone. And if it’s in danger, call Game and Fish.

