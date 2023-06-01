Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pinal County authorities looking for Stanfield man missing since May 29

Carlos Torres
Carlos Torres(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities in Pinal County are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has not been seen since Monday, May 29.

Carlos Torres, 63, left his Stanfield residence at 9 a.m. His truck was found abandoned near the CAP canal and North Amarillo Valley Road west of Stanfield on Thursday morning, June 1.

Torres was last seen wearing a red shirt, black hat and blue jeans.

PCSO Search and Rescue, SAR Posse and Mounted Posse are participating in the search.

Anyone who sees Torres is asked to call (520) 866-5111.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson High School graduate meets with administrators after traditional feather was taken.
Tucson High School graduate meets with administrators after traditional feather was taken
52-year-old Troy Lanz
PCSD: Suspect with history of violence arrested on southeast side
Gila monsters chew their victims, holding on to pass their venom into the wound (Credit:...
Green Valley man bitten by Gila monster struggles to recover
The investigation is ongoing and potential charges will be presented to the Pima County...
One dead in Tucson crash
Pets will soon be able to be seen by a vet virtually throughout Arizona after new pet...
A win for pets: Gov. Hobbs signs veterinarian telemedicine bill into law

Latest News

FILE - Spirit Airlines experienced technical issues Thursday, causing delays for passengers.
Technical issues cause delays for Spirit Airlines, Air Canada
Police released a sketch of the pedestrian during their investigation hoping that someone would...
UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed when hit by truck in Tucson in April
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Senate races to wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal before default deadline
Gila monsters chew their victims, holding on to pass their venom into the wound (Credit:...
Green Valley man bitten by Gila monster struggles to recover