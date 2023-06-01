Pinal County authorities looking for Stanfield man missing since May 29

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities in Pinal County are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has not been seen since Monday, May 29.

Carlos Torres, 63, left his Stanfield residence at 9 a.m. His truck was found abandoned near the CAP canal and North Amarillo Valley Road west of Stanfield on Thursday morning, June 1.

Torres was last seen wearing a red shirt, black hat and blue jeans.

PCSO Search and Rescue, SAR Posse and Mounted Posse are participating in the search.

Anyone who sees Torres is asked to call (520) 866-5111.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.