Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Bed bugs prompt Honolulu airport to close several gates for deep cleaning

Deep cleaning is underway at several Honolulu airport gates after bed bugs were reported. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Deep cleaning is underway at Hawaii’s Honolulu airport after bed bugs were found in a terminal.

As reported by KHNL, the bugs were initially found in a portion of the E gates in Terminal 2 on Monday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, cleaning crews were called to the area to clean and remove items they thought had attracted the bugs.

On Tuesday, a Southwest Airlines manager also contacted HDOT regarding bed bugs being found.

State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said crews then deep-cleaned that additional area near gates 5, 6 and 7.

Officials said the cleaning included crews pulling certain sections of carpet out of Terminal 2 along with the affected gates being closed for additional pest control measures.

The deep cleaning is expected to continue at the airport over the next three weeks.

Currently, there have been no reports of any flight operation delays due to the bugs.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson High School graduate meets with administrators after traditional feather was taken.
Tucson High School graduate meets with administrators after traditional feather was taken
Gila monsters chew their victims, holding on to pass their venom into the wound (Credit:...
Green Valley man bitten by Gila monster struggles to recover
Authorities responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Fort Lowell and Stone in...
UPDATE: SWAT responds to domestic violence incident at Tucson home
Suspect arrested after struggle with Sahuarita officers
Suspect arrested after struggle with Sahuarita officers
Nogales Highway was closed between Fenley Drive and Placita Del Caballito in Summit, Arizona,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Nogales Highway

Latest News

Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Erik Hite Foundation continues to expand 15 years after TPD officer’s death
Erik Hite Foundation continues to expand 15 years after TPD officer’s death
Nogales Highway was closed between Fenley Drive and Placita Del Caballito in Summit, Arizona,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Nogales Highway
Bag limits and other fishing regulations remain in full effect and must be observed on Free...
Free fishing in Arizona on Saturday, June 3
UA College of Medicine-Tucson launches new Arizona Perinatal Psychiatry Access Line
UA College of Medicine-Tucson launches new Arizona Perinatal Psychiatry Access Line