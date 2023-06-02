Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Burned body identified as missing woman

A burned body found Thursday night has been identified as a missing woman. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An Alabama woman’s burned body was found Thursday night after she did not return home from a Facebook Marketplace meetup, according to police.

Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Fowler’s burned body was found Thursday.

Authorities said Fowler had been shot to death and then set on fire.

Police said Fowler told her family she was going to meet someone to make a purchase off Facebook Marketplace.

“We have not ruled that out but our detectives have uncovered additional facts that may not point solely to a Facebook marketplace meetup,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with Birmingham Police.

No arrests have been made.

Editor’s note: It was reported earlier that the woman told her family she was going to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase before disappearing. That information has been given more nuance in the story.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson High School graduate meets with administrators after traditional feather was taken.
Tucson High School graduate meets with administrators after traditional feather was taken
Gila monsters chew their victims, holding on to pass their venom into the wound (Credit:...
Green Valley man bitten by Gila monster struggles to recover
Authorities responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Fort Lowell and Stone in...
UPDATE: SWAT responds to domestic violence incident at Tucson home
Suspect arrested after struggle with Sahuarita officers
Suspect arrested after struggle with Sahuarita officers
Self-storage boom in Marana
Marana experiencing storage center boom

Latest News

Police in Florida are looking for a suspect seen stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside.
Police: Video shows suspect abandon toddler he found in stolen SUV
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
Bug in Chase Bank online banking causing double transactions, fees
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
7 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others