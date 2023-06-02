FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After an unseasonably cool start to June (coolest June 1st in 32 years for Tucson!) temperatures are back on the rise for the weekend. Highs stay in the low 90s Friday before warming into the mid 90s Saturday. Temperatures will flirt with the triple digit mark Sunday and Monday, potentially giving us our second and third 100° days of the year. The next pattern change arrives Tuesday, cooling temperatures back below normal.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies a high near 100°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

