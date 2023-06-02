Advertise
Free fishing in Arizona on Saturday, June 3

Bag limits and other fishing regulations remain in full effect and must be observed on Free...
Bag limits and other fishing regulations remain in full effect and must be observed on Free Fishing Day.(Kierstin Foote)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Whether you’re an experienced or new angler, or want to introduce family or friends to this activity, Saturday, June 3, is the perfect day to do it, as the Arizona Game and Fish Department will not require fishing licenses at any state waters or community lakes as part of National Free Fishing Day.

“The goal of National Free Fishing Day is to encourage people to explore the outdoors, and it’s a great opportunity for people to try out fishing for the first time or for experienced anglers to introduce a friend or family member to the sport,” AZGFD fishing coordinator Chase Newlon said.

Bag limits and other Arizona fishing regulations must be observed on National Free Fishing Day. Children under 10 can fish for free all year in Arizona.

For information about fishing and license regulations, visit azgfd.gov

