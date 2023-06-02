Suspect arrested after struggle with Sahuarita officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is in custody after Sahuarita Police responded to a report of domestic violence.

Police say it happened Friday morning, May 26.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Calle Tolmo and made contact with Louis Trujillo.

After interviewing everyone at the scene, police determined Trujillo was violating the conditions of release for a previous arrest.

Police say when officers told Trujillo he was under arrest, he refused to turn around and place his hands behind his back. He also told officers they were going to have to fight him.

While officers continued talking to Trujillo to try to de-escalate the situation, police say Trujillo tried to run away.

Police say an officer was forced to use a taser on Trujillo while two officers tried to handcuff him.

Trujillo was ultimately handcuffed and taken into custody. He sustained minor bruises to his face in the struggle and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

No officers were injured.

Trujillo was later booked into the Pima County Jail.

