Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Suspect arrested after struggle with Sahuarita officers

Suspect arrested after struggle with Sahuarita officers
Suspect arrested after struggle with Sahuarita officers(Sahuarita Police)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is in custody after Sahuarita Police responded to a report of domestic violence.

Police say it happened Friday morning, May 26.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Calle Tolmo and made contact with Louis Trujillo.

After interviewing everyone at the scene, police determined Trujillo was violating the conditions of release for a previous arrest.

Police say when officers told Trujillo he was under arrest, he refused to turn around and place his hands behind his back. He also told officers they were going to have to fight him.

While officers continued talking to Trujillo to try to de-escalate the situation, police say Trujillo tried to run away.

Police say an officer was forced to use a taser on Trujillo while two officers tried to handcuff him.

Trujillo was ultimately handcuffed and taken into custody. He sustained minor bruises to his face in the struggle and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

No officers were injured.

Trujillo was later booked into the Pima County Jail.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson High School graduate meets with administrators after traditional feather was taken.
Tucson High School graduate meets with administrators after traditional feather was taken
Gila monsters chew their victims, holding on to pass their venom into the wound (Credit:...
Green Valley man bitten by Gila monster struggles to recover
52-year-old Troy Lanz
PCSD: Suspect with history of violence arrested on southeast side
The investigation is ongoing and potential charges will be presented to the Pima County...
One dead in Tucson crash
Pets will soon be able to be seen by a vet virtually throughout Arizona after new pet...
A win for pets: Gov. Hobbs signs veterinarian telemedicine bill into law

Latest News

Public universities across Arizona work to increase access to health care
Public universities across Arizona work to increase access to health care
Public universities across Arizona work to increase access to health care
Public universities across Arizona work to increase access to health care
Authorities responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Fort Lowell and Stone in...
SWAT responds to domestic violence incident at Tucson home
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Senate launches late night votes to stave off US default, wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal