SWAT responds to domestic violence incident at Tucson home

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Fort Lowell and Stone in Tucson on Thursday, June 1.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed SWAT was called to the home, located in the 100 block of West Delano Street, around 2 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., the scene was still very active.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.