SWAT responds to domestic violence incident at Tucson home

Authorities responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Fort Lowell and Stone in Tucson on Thursday, June 1.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Fort Lowell and Stone in Tucson on Thursday, June 1.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed SWAT was called to the home, located in the 100 block of West Delano Street, around 2 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., the scene was still very active.

