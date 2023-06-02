VIDEO: Fire burns boats at Lake Powell marina

LAKE POWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large fire engulfed several boats at the Lake Powell marina on Friday afternoon. The blaze started at the B Dock at Wawheap Marina. Video shows heavy black smoke and flames covering some boats docked at the marina. Officials say between 10 to 12 boats have burned so far. It’s unclear what sparked the flames or if anyone was hurt.

Video from Heather Rankin shows the heavy black smoke and flames covering some boats docked at the marina.

