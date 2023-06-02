Advertise
VIDEO: Fire burns boats at Lake Powell marina

Officials say between 10 to 12 boats have burned from the fire.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE POWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large fire engulfed several boats at the Lake Powell marina on Friday afternoon. The blaze started at the B Dock at Wawheap Marina. Video shows heavy black smoke and flames covering some boats docked at the marina. Officials say between 10 to 12 boats have burned so far. It’s unclear what sparked the flames or if anyone was hurt.

Video from Heather Rankin shows the heavy black smoke and flames covering some boats docked at the marina.

