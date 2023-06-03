Erik Hite Foundation continues to expand 15 years after TPD officer’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As southern Arizona relies on police, firefighters and a variety of other first responders, a Tucson woman continues to work to provide their families the services they need.

Nohemy Hite lost her husband, Tucson Police Officer Erik Hite, in the line of duty 15 years ago. She has worked to not only keep her husband’s name alive by making sure his service is recognized, but also to help with the life challenges the family faced before he made the ultimate sacrifice.

“For me, this day means the same that it did 15 years ago,” Nohemy Hite said.

Officer Erik Hite, when he was fatally shot in an ambush in a cross-town shooting rampage June 1, 2008. He was taken off of life support the next day. She says she took action to help others in her husband’s name.

“The Erik Hite Foundation helps those who are serving right here, right now, and their families with all these needs to help them make them through this profession, through this journey of 20, 30 years of service with all these challenges,” she explained.

Hite said the foundation has done well to raise awareness of the needs of first responder families. By helping them, it helps police officers, firefighters, 911 dispatchers and other first responders protect the rest of us.

“They’re humans also. They don’t just put their uniform on and go out and take care of our community and serve and protect. They’re also men and women who leave sick children at home, spouses who are dealing with a lot, elderly parents,” she said.

The foundation has one location for services like childcare and is expanding to a second on the south side, but still seek donations, such as single donations of $15 to recognize the 15 years since Officer Hite’s death, to make their goal by the end of the fiscal year.

Those who are interested in supporting the foundation can do so here: https://erikhitefoundation.org/

